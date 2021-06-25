George Floyd’s family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for George Floyd’s family says family members are feeling anxious as they wait to hear the sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when he’s sentenced on Friday. Family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members are feeling “anxious and tense.” Floyd’s brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at the hearing. Crump says that while Floyd is seen as a cause by many, he is the family members’ flesh and blood.