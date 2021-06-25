Skip to Content

Humidity continues to fuel the chance for storms this weekend

Yesterday with afternoon sunshine breaking out of the clouds, temperatures climb to the 90s. That is the 13th time this month, two more and we’d time the record set back in 1933. But with only 6 more days left in the month, it might be hard to reach that record. Yet, today could be the best chance to add another day.

High humidity and the potential for the sun to break out will bring temperatures back to the mid-80s. Today will be dry for the most part with a few showers and thunderstorms possible south of I-90.

Showers and thunderstorms will return as an expansive system makes the exit from the Upper Midwest. Training showers and thunderstorms will be more likely to the south of us. Yet, there could be a good moisture extent to give our area a shot at scattered showers all day Saturday. Looking for at least an inch of rainfall once showers dissipate.

High temperatures Saturday will be limited to the 70s under the gray and wet skies.

Any leftover energy could bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Yet, times of sunshine will return at the high temperatures return to average.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

