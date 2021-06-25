Joy and sorrow amid boy’s dramatic rescue, mother’s death

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The heartening rescue of a boy from the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami has been tempered by grief over his mother’s death. Jonah Handler was rescued alive early Thursday amid piles of steel and concrete that were left after the building’s collapse. Authorities say at least four people have died but they have not released their identities. A statement Friday from Jonah’s family confirmed the death of his mother, Stacie Fang. Rescuers say more than 100 people in the building of about 130 apartments have been accounted for but 159 are still missing.