Jury seated for insanity phase of newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A jury has been seated for the second phase of a trial for a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper. The jury of eight men and four women was chosen Friday afternoon on the third day of jury selection in Annapolis, Maryland. Six alternates also were chosen. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness. That is what the jury will decide. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday. Judge Michael Wachs has estimated the case could take 10 business days to present.