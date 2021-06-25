Kidz Klub Event at Tomah Tractor Pulls

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - On day two of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Pull at Recreation Park in Tomah, children were treated to a hospitality event.

Kidz Klub is a co-sponsored event with Renk Seed teaming up with the National Tractor Pulling Association (NTPA) and the Monroe County AG Society.

The perennial event invites children from the area to get an up-close look at a competition pull tractor, meet drivers and learn about farming life.

Highlighting the event is 4-time Super National Champion Bret Berg and his Mini-Modified tractor "Money Maker". Kids were able to meet Bret and hop inside the cockpit of Money Maker to get a real feel behind the wheel.

Inside the hospitality tent, future pullers received a free t-shirt to color and enjoy some lunch. Also inside the tent, a panel of NTPA drivers available for a meet and greet with the kids and give autographs.

District Sales Manager for Renk Seed, Shane McFadden, commented on how special it is to sponsor the event an give kids an opportunity to experience tractor pulling up close and get excited about farming.

"This year we're kind of getting the exposure and Bret's out there, like today, all the kids are sitting in the tractor," McFadden said. "It's so much fun and it's just a good way, after everything that's gone on the last year, to just give people a chance to have some fun."

Tomah Tractor Pulls continue today with two sessions celebrating Military Appreciation Day at Noon and 7pm. Saturday highlights "The Farmer" with a Noon session and a pre-show before the 7pm pull session.

Tickets are still available, for more information visit: Tomah Tractor Pull