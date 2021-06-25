La Crosse’s Jonathan Davis makes USA Basketball U-19 team

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Jonathan Davis is stepping on the world basketball stage representing the US in a tournament next month.

Davis is now a member of the USA U-19 World Cup team.

The Central grad is part 12-man roster that will represent USA Basketball at the FIBA U-19 World Cup July 3-11 in Latvia.

Davis is part of a team that includes UW-Milwaukee freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Chet Holmgren, the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball.

The team is coached by Jamie Dixon of TCU.