Late Philippine leader hailed for integrity, guts vs China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Late Philippine President Benigno Aquino III is being remembered for his integrity in a Southeast Asian nation long plagued by corruption and for standing up to China over long-raging territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Hundreds of people lined up Friday in a Catholic church in Manila to pray before a silver urn with the cremated remains of Aquino, who died Thursday of kidney disease. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared 10 days of national mourning. Condolences have poured in from world and Philippine leaders and ordinary Filipinos. President Joe Biden said Aquino “was a valued friend and partner to the United States, and he will long be remembered for serving his country with integrity and selfless dedication.””