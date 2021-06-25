LFB: Republican budget would cut property taxes by $100

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The property tax cut Republicans inserted into the state budget would save the owner of median-priced home about $100. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of the tax cut plan on Friday. The bureau found that the owner of a median-priced home would pay $3,214 in property taxes for 2021, down $101 from 2020. The owner would pay $3,246 in property taxes for 2022. That’s up $32 from 2021 but still $69 less than he or she paid in 2020.