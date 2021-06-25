Longtime G-E-T coach has a memorable last day coaching

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Longtime G-E-T track coach, Matt Wenthe finished his coaching career at the school on Friday.

Wenthe coached the track and field program for over 20 years.

"It's bittersweet. We've had a lot of great teams and we've built up over the years," said Wenthe.

His main goal as a coach was focused on the kids. It stems from advice he received from his coach when he first started.

"When I became head coach, I called my head coach, Vince Leese from Fenimore and asked him for advice as head coach and I was looking for workouts and triple jump ideas and all sorts of things and what he told me is make sure that every kid knows you care about him and he said if you do that everything else will go ok and that's the best advice I've ever had in life," Wenthe added.

Part of what made his last day so special was watching his daughter compete.

"It's bittersweet to end and have my daughter be a part of that."

"He's always there letting me know that he's cheering me on and that he expects greatness and it's awesome. I just want to thank him for always telling me that a moment of pain is worth a lifetime of greatness," said Matt's daughter, Quinn.

"He's leaving a legacy that absolutely has changed our school from a school that I would say wasn't a track community or a track culture, to something that really has become a big part of the community and a big part of the culture at G-E-T," said co-head coach, Ryan Mendez.

Matt Wenthe is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity within the school district of La Crosse as the HR director.