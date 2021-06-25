Man convicted in 2019 shooting death at Burlington party

A 26-year-old Iowa man faces life in prison after being convicted in the shooting death of a Burlington man at a party. Diavontae Davis was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder for the death of Reynaldo “Rey” Villarreal in September 2019. Davis’ attorneys argued during the trial that he shot Villarreal in self-defense. They said they plan to appeal the verdict. Investigators said the two men got into a dispute at a house party when Villarreal was trying to get some people to leave. Both men were armed, and witnesses disagreed on which man pulled out his weapon first.