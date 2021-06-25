Man gets another life sentence for Kentucky store killings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store has been sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge. At Thursday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told Gregory Bush she hopes he learns to “reject” the “hate and bigotry” that led to the murders. Boom said the victims, Maurice Stallard and Vickie Jones, were targeted because of the color of their skin. News outlets report Bush had already been sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty but mentally ill to state charges related to the 2018 shootings in suburban Louisville.