Minnesota AG after Chauvin’s sentence: ‘It’s time to act’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s hoping a judge’s 22 1/2-year sentence imposed on former police Officer Derek Chauvin will be a “moment for change.”
Ellison spoke shortly after Chauvin heard his sentence Friday for second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.
Repeating part of his statement after Chauvin’s conviction, Ellison said the sentence was a step toward accountability, even if not total justice.
He focused much of his remarks on a desire to improve trust between the community and police officers.
