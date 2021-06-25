Months after Nashville bombing, slow recovery work continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The few Christmas trees standing in the back of the bombed-out building took the workers aback for a moment. It was early June, nearly six months after Nashville woke up to a Christmas Day bomb that ripped a hole in the heart of Music City’s historic downtown. The explosion of a recreational vehicle killed the bomber, injured three others and forced the closure of more than 60 businesses. In the months since, construction crews, engineers and developers have undertaken the painstaking work of clearing the rubble so that revitalization efforts can begin. The tediously slow process has meant workers haven’t been able to access some of the buildings until recent weeks.