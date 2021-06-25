No injuries in Tomah house fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A faulty electrical outlet is the cause of a fire at a home in Tomah Friday morning.

Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler said the department was called just before 8 a.m. to the residence at 402 W. Council St.

He said firefighters went in through the front door of the two-story home and quickly put the fire out. The subsequent investigation traced the fire to an outlet in the living room.

No one was home at the time. The homeowner's cat was found and safely returned.

No other injuries were reported.