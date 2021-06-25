Onalaska’s postseason run ends with 6-1 loss to Sun Prairie

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska fell short in Fond du Lac after facing the top-seeded Sun Prairie Cardinals in the WIAA Division I State Quarterfinals.

Sun Prairie came in with a record of 27-2, compared to Onalaska's record of 17-10.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first. Liam Moreno drove in one run with his RBI single up the middle.

Onalaska's Griffin Schultz responded in the third. The Sophomore connected on a pitch and drove it up the middle with two outs. Michael Saverin scored from second base to tie it at 1.

The middle of the lineup for Sun Prairie proved to be the deciding factor. To start the third, Josh Caron singled to left and the next batter, Liam Moreno, doubled. Jackson Hunley followed with an RBI single, as did Carson Shepard. Sun Prairie scored 5 runs in the third.

Sun Prairie's Pitcher, Jackson Hunley, shut out the Hilltoppers in the remaining innings. Hunley went 7 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. Additionally, he struck out 6 and walked 2.

Onalaska fell to Sun Prairie. The final score was 6-1.

Onalaska's Griffin Schultz went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI.

"I'm just happy for these guys, they put in the work and I think we're going in the right direction," said Brock Gnadt, Head Coach of Onalaska, "It just shows that when you have a good team, and you gel, you encourage, you believe in each other, good things can happen."