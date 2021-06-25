Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Health authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas, saying people could leave their homes only for essential purposes. The outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant detected last week has infected 65 people. The New South Wales state leader says the lockdown was aimed at ensuring the outbreak didn’t take hold for weeks and weeks. Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, although the delta variant first detected in India is proving more challenging.