Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…Funnels Possible through the Afternoon…

Funnel clouds were reported in northwest Illinois near Freeport

around 230 pm. Conditions are similar further northwest into

southern Grant, Clayton, and Fayette counties.

These funnel clouds normally do not touch the ground. As a

result, they rarely do any damage and last only a few minutes.

However, if you live in extreme southwest Wisconsin, or northeast

Iowa south of roughly Highway 18, remain on the alert and be

prepared to move to a place of safety if a funnel should approach

the ground.

Atmospheric conditions will continue to be favorable for the

formation of short lived funnels this afternoon.