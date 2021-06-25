Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…Funnels Possible through the Afternoon…
Funnel clouds were reported in northwest Illinois near Freeport
around 230 pm. Conditions are similar further northwest into
southern Grant, Clayton, and Fayette counties.
These funnel clouds normally do not touch the ground. As a
result, they rarely do any damage and last only a few minutes.
However, if you live in extreme southwest Wisconsin, or northeast
Iowa south of roughly Highway 18, remain on the alert and be
prepared to move to a place of safety if a funnel should approach
the ground.
Atmospheric conditions will continue to be favorable for the
formation of short lived funnels this afternoon.