The $150 Upgrade: Design hacks for a great outdoor workspace

The goal? Creating an outdoor space meant for working from home or rocking your creative side hustle. The estimated budget? As little as $150. The AP’s Melissa Rayworth asked three designers for simple, inexpensive ways to make outdoor workspaces as functional and professional as possible. Among their suggestions was getting some lumbar or cushion support for outdoor dining chairs. They also suggest an adjustable umbrella, an anti-glare screen protector, a ceiling or tabletop fan, and even a mini-fridge or an outdoor TV. One designer suggests hanging outdoor curtain panels or getting outdoor shelving units for privacy and Zoom backdrops.