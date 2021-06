La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The shot put pit at the WIAA Div. 2 State Track Meet featured three local athletes in a heated competition.

Viroqua's Nicholas Schneider took 6th with a toss of 49' 3/4".

Logan's Martell Owens also had a big day with a toss of 51' 6 1/2" to take third overall.

The top area finishes was Nathan Gribble of West Salem.

He took second with a heave of 53' 2."

Gribble also took fourth in the discus.