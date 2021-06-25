Logan’s Knoble leaps her way to the top of the podium

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) There's some WIAA gold staying right at home.

La Crosse Logan's Kallie Knoble captured the Div. 2 high jump title Friday after clearing 5' 4" at Harring Stadium.

Knoble admitted things did not come easy in this event.

"I was struggling too. I was like I'm going to crack here. And then I was like nope, I got this. I know I can do that so I went out and did it,' Knoble said.

She also went out and took 8th in the long jump with a leap of 16' 10.5" to earn more points for a Logan squad that finished 8th overall as a team with 23 points.