University: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The president of Virginia’s Old Dominion University said it will commission an independent inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct against a former visiting professor. ODU president John Broderick said in Thursday’s letter to the university community that Virginia’s attorney general will offer guidance regarding who should conduct the review. The allegations are against Blake Bailey. He was a visiting professor to the state school in Norfolk from 2010 to 2016. He is also the author of a widely noted biography of the writer Philip Roth. Bailey is already facing allegations elsewhere. Two former middle school students and a book publishing executive alleged that Bailey had sexually assaulted them. He’s denied any wrongdoing.