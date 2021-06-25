WIAA State Track meet allows high school students to get a feel for a college campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA State Track and Field Meet allows high school students to get a feel for what a college campus is like and offers UW-La Crosse the chance to showcase all it has to offer.

Many high school students don't start touring colleges until they are heading into their senior year. But for those that attend the state track and field meet each year, they get to see what it is like.

Corey Sjoquist, Director of Admissions at UW-La Crosse, said not only is it good for the students, but it's a great way for the university to recruit high school students as well.

"Being on a college campus is one of the best ways for students and families to learn about that university. Having the state track meet as a way for athletes to come here and compete and fans to come here to cheer them on, all wrapped up in visiting the UW-L campus, really gives so many opportunities," said Sjoquist.

The state track meet has been held at UW-L for as long as Sjoquist can remember. He said it truly does leave an impact on many high school students.

"We read every year applications that reference the state track and field meet. The meet may be the reason they come to campus and it often peaks their interest to then return for a formal campus visit. It's a great way to start that college search process," said Sjoquist.

After a tough year, he is also happy the state meet is back.

"It's nice to have individuals back here on campus. Whether they are sitting in the stands, they are competing on the track, or walking through campus, they get a sense of what this place is. It's that energy and that excitement that is a hallmark of UW-L," said Sjoquist.

He said his hope is that everyone has a fantastic experience and that it will bring people back to La Crosse.

"Athletes and families come from across the state to La Crosse," said Sjoquist. "I hope that as they traveled here, they see great parts of the state and they see this as a place to keep coming back to whether it's for education, vacation, or just spending some time together."

Kari Craddock is a competitor at the WIAA state track meet this year. She is going to be a senior at Richland Center. It's her first time competing at state. Being on campus at UW-L for the meet, she said, has helped ease her mind about college campuses.

"I've done a few college visits but when I didn't do any, the first felt overwhelming so to be on a college campus makes it feel a little bit better," said Craddock.

Craddock is the only female in the 1600m Wheelchair event and while she hoped there would be other young women, she has no problem competing against the guys.

"When we get here, this is about the only time that we have competition for wheelchair athletes," said Craddock.

She said her experience at the state meet was fantastic and she had been looking forward to it since the season began.