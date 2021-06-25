WIAA Track Meet brings positive economic impact

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The biggest sporting event in the region is back and bringing with it lots of visitors.

The WIAA Track Meet runs until Saturday. Athletes from all over the state are competing at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse.

Explore La Crosse Sports Sales Director Jeremiah Burish says this year's event is especially important to the economy after missing out last year due to the pandemic.

"It's huge for the entire community and outlying region to again have this event here," said Burish.

"It's the biggest sporting event we have so it brings in thousands of people -- puts them in the hotels and some of the shops."

Burish adds that not only is the track meet an instant boost to the economy, but it also helps with future efforts.

"They get the visitor guides, then they plan their trips later on in the summer to come in, enjoy Grandad's Bluff, the Mississippi River, all the outdoor recreation, all the arts and everything else, the eateries, there's so much to do."

"This is just a great opportunity to expose them to that. We look forward to that future visit and we do see a lot of that happen."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism says they expect the event to bring in about $1.8-2.2 million dollars to La Crosse. They estimate that each overnight guest brings in about $160. Almost 20,000 visitors are expected in the area in total for the three-day event.