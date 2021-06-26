American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural

PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street. This giant mural is a message of optimism from American and French street artists as the French capital slowly climbs out of its virus isolation. California illustrator AJ Dungo and French graffiti artist Da Cruz are working on the 25-meter (82-foot) high mural, to be inaugurated Saturday. For them it is a symbol of creative rebirth, and of both cultures reconnecting after lockdowns. Da Cruz, who grew up in this Parisian neighborhood, says “there’s always a bridge that is created by colors.”