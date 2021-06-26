Banks and Warren place in field events at State

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kaden Banks of Holmen and Jackson Warren of Central each placed in the top five of their respective events.

Banks had a great performance in the Boys Discus, throwing 154 feet and 5 inches securing the 5th place rank overall.

In the Boys Shot Put, Banks also competed and threw for 51 feet and 3 inches. It was good enough for 8th place.

Warren fought hard and jumped 6 feet 2 inches in the Boys High Jump, placing 5th overall.