Bill would waive certain fees for veterans at tech colleges

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) – Thursday, a public hearing was held for a bill that would waive certain school fees for veterans and their families.

Under current law, the “Wisconsin GI bill” allows certain veterans, their spouses, and children to receive a “remission to cover the cost of tuition” at technical colleges. In other words, it waives tuition.

Assembly bill 294 would require technical colleges also waive student activity and incidental fees for eligible individuals under the Wisconsin GI bill.

This past semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, 108 vets, their spouses, and children utilized the GI bill.

Deb Ludwikowski, the school’s veterans specialist, says CVTC supports this proposal because it would make receiving an education a bit easier.

“This leaves them absolutely no bill by coming to school,” Ludwikowski said. “Then this is going to allow them to concentrate on their studies more, not having to worry about, ooh, I’m going to have a bill to pay after classes or before.”

A full-time student taking 12 credits last semester at CVTC had to pay roughly $155 in academic, activity and public safety fees, which would be covered if Assembly bill 294 passes.

The bill is still being looked at by the Committee on Colleges and Universities.

If they approve it, it will then go to the Assembly.