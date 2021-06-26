Commitment to Olympics not a distraction for Bucks’ guards

Khris Middleton ordinarily wouldn’t be thinking about anything right now other than what the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to accomplish in the NBA playoffs. An invitation to play in the Olympics, that’s not ordinary. Middleton and Jrue Holiday are the starting guards for the Bucks. And both plan to play for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics that start next month. They say that isn’t distracting them from the Bucks’ quest to win the franchise’s first NBA title in 50 years.