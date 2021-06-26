Drivers in Crawford County may encounter water on roadways after major rainfall

CRAWFORD COUNTY (WKOW) — Emergency management officials in Crawford County are asking people driving in the area Saturday morning to be aware of water on roadways.

This comes after between 6-9 inches of rain fell overnight in parts of Crawford County in Wisconsin and Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa.

At this point, no roads are closed but drivers could be delayed by the presence of water on some roadways. Emergency management did not specify any particular roads that are of issue right now.

The National Weather Service reported that as of 9:16 a.m., law enforcement reported water across secondary roads. Some rock slides were reported. Rivers and streams were either running high or out of their banks. Flooding was reported.

If you do encounter water, do not drive through it. Roads crews are working quickly to try and clear things for drivers.

Side roads may be more of an issue than main thoroughfares.

In issuing a Flood Warning early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said that parts of southeastern Allamakee County in Iowa and northern Crawford County received between 6-9 inches of rain. An additional inch of rain is possible later today.

The Flood Warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m.