German investigators seek motive in fatal knife attack

WUERZBURG, Germany (AP) — Investigators are looking for a motive behind an attack in the German city of Wuerzburg in which a man armed with a long knife killed three people and wounded at least five others. The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali, was shot by police and arrested after the Friday afternoon attack in the southern city’s downtown area. Police said his life was not in danger. Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said the suspect had been known to police and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit a few days earlier. He said late Friday that he couldn’t rule out an Islamic extremist motive because one witness had reported hearing the suspect shout “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”