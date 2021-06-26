Kwik Trip holds hiring expo for anyone in search of a job

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After their first hiring expo was such a success, Kwik Trip held another on Saturday to give anyone searching for a job an opportunity to apply.

The event was held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Valley View Mall, where job seekers could apply on the spot before being formally interviewed.

Jordenne Butler, Campus Talent Strategist at Kwik Trip, explained that they had managers from each department in attendance for people to talk to about possible positions.

"Like everyone right now, we are looking to hire many, many applicants. We've just been getting super creative on ways we can attract people and get people more information about Kwik Trip," said Butler.

After the first expo on June 5 was such a hit, Butler said they decided to do second one to give people another opportunity to learn and find a job.

"We had about 97 individuals come to our last job fair," said Butler.

Only an hour into the event on Saturday, they had hit that number already.

With so many people losing their jobs during the pandemic or not being able to find work, Butler said it is great to be able to offer so many opportunities to the community.

"With Kwik Trip being a La Crosse based company, we care about our community and we want to be there for people," said Butler. "We want people to know all the different areas of Kwik Trip, but also be there for them in support if they did lose a job or are looking for a career change. We have many different opportunities and we want to share that with people."

The job opportunities are endless, she said. They have openings in departments like the distribution center, retail, driving, truck shop, corporate opportunities, and dairy.

Kyle Schild, Senior Production Manager at the Dairy, has been with Kwik Trip for 8 years. He explained that the department handles all milk and ice cream products. First getting them pasteurized and bottled, then to the store.

"Cow to store in 24 is our saying," said Schild.

He explained there isn't a department within the company that is not looking for a good coworker, and the hiring expo gives anyone a chance to get their foot in the door with Kwik Trip.

"Plenty of opportunities here at Kwik Trip to move and to grow and become the coworker that you want to become," said Schild.

The dairy department is actually going through an expansion right now, Schild explained, so it will create even more opportunities for people to grow with Kwik Trip. He said that the Kwik Trip family takes care of each other no matter what.

The organization stated it hopes to be able to do more hiring expos in the future. For anyone that is in search of a job but didn't get the chance to stop by, visit Kwik Trip's jobs website to learn more and apply.