Legislators push for “Pollinator Protection Package” of bills

Wisc. (WQOW) – A cluster of newly introduced state legislation aims to save bees, butterflies, beetles and other critters that help with pollination.

On Thursday, Representative Lee Snodgrass of Appleton and Senator Melissa Agard of Madison introduced the “Pollinator Protection Package” made up four bills to the state legislature.

The package would prohibit the use of certain insecticides by state agencies within one mile of pollinator habitats, allow local governments to limit or ban certain insecticides, and require labels on plants that received insecticide treatments at greenhouses or plant shops.

Lastly, the lawmakers ask that June 2021 be recognized as Wisconsin Pollinator Awareness Month.

“I’m not sure if they (the bills) would help or not, but I know our practices here have been very environmentally friendly and that’s obvious when you walk through the park. You see the different pollinators here and we have not used any insecticides or pesticides at all this year,” said Brendan Osborne, a landscape technician with Eau Claire Parks & Rec.

Osborne adds that certain insecticides are non-selective so it doesn’t matter what you’re treating. The insecticide could kill everything it comes in contact with.