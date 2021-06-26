Malecek Mania reigns (rains) at state

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The final day of the 2021 state track meet brought rain and lots of it. The rain was pretty constant throughout the day and so were the trips to the podium for the Malecek triplets.

Right away in the 3200M relay, Onalaska High School captured first place with a time of 9:10:34. The relay team crossed the finish line 23 seconds before the second place team did.

The team consisted on seniors, Amalia, Kora, Lydia Malecek and junior, Jillian Lonning.

Then in the 800M, Lydia Malecek took first place with a time of 2:11:36.

Kora also finished second place in the 3200M.

The 2021 state meet was the last time the triplets will run for Onalaska in the Coulee Region as they will run for the University of Illinois come the fall.

Onalaska head coach, Darin Shepardson says the first words that come to mind when thinking about the sisters is work ethic.

"All three of those young ladies have spent a lot of time putting in the miles, doing the little things that championship athletes do. Nutrition and sleep, taking care of their studies. They've done all the little things on top of really wanting to do the work necessary to be as good as they are," said coach Shepardson.