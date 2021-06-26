Milwaukee man gets 20 years in hit-and-run deaths of sisters

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed two sisters as they were leaving a playground and left their cousin badly injured. The three children were holding hands as they were struck in the crosswalk. Daetwan Robinson fled the scene, and tried to paint his car, before witnesses and videos led to his arrest. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty in March to two counts of hit and run causing death. Robinson apologized to the victims’ families at his sentencing Friday and said he’ll be sorry every day of his life.