No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs makes at least one thing clear: The truth is still out there.

According to the report released Friday, investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories.

But they drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.

In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.

