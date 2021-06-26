Peterson’s day features 2 trips to the podium

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska senior Landon Peterson closed out his sensational track career with a state title and a third place finish at the WIAA Div. 1 State Track Meet Saturday.

Peterson captured the 110 hurdles title with a time of 14.43 seconds.

But he tripped over a hurdle in the 300 meters and wasn't able to defend his title.

Peterson wrapped up his day with a third place finish in the long jump after leaping 22' 10.75."

"It's obviously surreal. We put in a lot of work. There's a lot of work that goes unseen. We had a long year. A really long year. So it was finally good to get a big PR on a day like today where it's pouring rain and not sufficient conditions but we make it work. That's how we roll at Onalaska. To see my name up there was a great accomplishment and it was just a fun time," Peterson said.