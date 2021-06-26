Prosecutors try to revive plea deal with child porn purveyor

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Less than two months after a judge rejected their plea deal, federal prosecutors say they have reached an agreement to resolve a case against a man whom they have described as the world’s largest purveyor of child pornography. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors notified U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang that they have reached a proposed resolution with Eric Eoin Marques for the judge to consider. The filing doesn’t disclose any terms. In May, Chuang rejected a plea agreement that called for Marques to be sentenced to 15 to 21 years in prison. The judge said he was inclined to give Marques a longer sentence for operating a web hosting service that enabled anonymous access to millions of illicit images.