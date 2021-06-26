Showers and Thunderstorms Continue Into The Evening

Showers and T-Storms Continue Into the Evening

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in areas that have already received a substantial amount of rainfall. Turn around don't drown. A few strong storms this evening are not out the question.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Sticks Around

There will be chances of thunderstorms for pretty much all of the upcoming week. It does calm down as we get to Friday and next weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and Weed pollen counts are low tomorrow and Monday. Mold counts are medium tomorrow and Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt