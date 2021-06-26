Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — A half-dozen scientists and engineers who specialize in disastrous structure failures are headed to south Florida to collect firsthand information on the cause of the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South. Their initial work will be used to determine whether to pursue a more thorough study. Jason Averill at the National Institute of Standards and Technology says the first two members of the agency’s team arrived in Florida on Friday and four more will be there by Monday. That agency also investigated disasters such as the collapse of the Twin Towers on 9/11, the 2011 Joplin, Missouri, tornadoes and Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico.