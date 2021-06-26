Vang Council of La Crosse hosts final vaccination clinic

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vang Council of La Crosse hosted its last vaccination clinic at Onalaska High School on Saturday.

At the free event, residents received a dose of either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to Vang Council's Business and Community Relations Andy Vang, the clinic was open to anyone in the community from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the council, various other organizations helped make the clinic possible, including the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, the La Crosse County Health Department, and the School District of Onalaska.

Vang pointed out the event marked the council's fifth clinic, as the organization has served over 800 residents since April. He hopes Saturday's clinic can help increase community vaccination rates.

"We are hoping that we can make a big dent in the local community where we can get more people out," said Vang.

Vang stated he was very happy with how many people visited Saturday's clinic. Like the council, Vang explained many other vaccination clinics in the area are also closing due to low demand for vaccines.

However, he said some clinics will remain open and encouraged residents to utilize them.

"Even though our clinic is shutting down for a while, there are other clinics as well so please take advantage and get yourself vaccinated."