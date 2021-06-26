Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world

MIAMI (AP) — The seaside condominium that collapsed in Florida this week was a true reflection of Miami’s international mix _ South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees. Among the 159 people still missing is a Filipino-American who loved to play the piano, Cuban immigrant grandparents who had dreamed of retiring at the beach, and a young Paraguayan who arrived just a week ago to work as a nanny. Now the building is a symbol of international tragedy, as families around the world hope for news of loved ones in a terrified state of limbo.