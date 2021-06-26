Weekend rain and storms

Warm and very humid…

Very warm and humid weather has lead up to shower and t-storm potential this weekend and into next week. Highs Friday were in the 70s and 80s with dew points in the 60s to lower 70s. Not only was it muggy, but it will favor storms with potentially heavy rain.

Storms expected, but maybe severe Saturday and Saturday evening…

A cold front moved through Thursday night and settled into Iowa. It is starting to move slowly back to the north. That should generate t-storms and depending how far north it moves, the storms could become severe Saturday afternoon and evening with hail, high winds, and possibly a tornado. The biggest threat may be from locally heavy rainfall that could produce flooding. It’s too early to pinpoint the target communities, so we will monitor closely.

Recurring chance of showers and t-storms

The pattern will be unsettled into the next 7 days and there will be chances of rain from time to time.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is winding down, but mold counts will run a bit high. Weed pollen season is next on the list.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden