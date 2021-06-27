All eyes on Young’s ankle after freak encounter with ref

ATLANTA (AP) — Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn’t beat. A referee. The Atlanta Hawks’ playoff star sprained his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official’s foot in a Game 3 loss to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Young was able to return to the court, but he didn’t have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta’s stunning playoff run. Young will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the sprain. He intends to play in Game 4 with the Bucks now leading 2-1.