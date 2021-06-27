As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thrown off-stride to reach its COVID-19 vaccination goal, the Biden administration is sending A-list officials across the country, devising ads for niche markets and enlisting community organizers to persuade unvaccinated people to get a shot. The strategy has the trappings of a political campaign, complete with data crunching to identify groups that can be won over. But the message is about public health, not ideology. The focus is a group health officials term the “movable middle” — some 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, many of them under 30. The effort comes as the White House acknowledges it will miss President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults getting at least one COVID-19 shot by July Fourth.