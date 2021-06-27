Biles, Lee lock up spots on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team. Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars. The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.