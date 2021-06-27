Blades of steel: Johns spotlights mental health in hockey

Recently retired Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns had a history of concussions and realized during a game last year that his NHL career was over. Depression threatened to take over his life, so Johns decided to rollerblade across the U.S. to bring awareness to mental health. Johns’ journey and Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner’s messages about mental health have brought the topic to the forefront among hockey players before the Stanley Cup Final gets underway. An expert with experience in mental health with athletes says hockey is lagging behind other sports in making it a priority for players, coaches and staff.