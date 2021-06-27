Catalans jeer Spanish king amid efforts to ease tensions

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Supporters of independence for Catalonia have protested against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain’s King Felipe VI. The visit came as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum. The king was in Barcelona to help mark the opening of a major international wireless trade fair. Demonstrations against visits to Catalonia by the monarch, who is a symbol of rule from Madrid and who has criticized separatist movements, are common. But recent developments have raised the possibility that senior officials might find a path to some degree of compromise. Scores turned out for Sunday’s demonstrations. That’s fewer than in some recent protests.