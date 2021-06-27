Family of man killed by Wisconsin officer rally for justice

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Family and friends called for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. in the park where he was killed five years ago by a Wauwatosa police officer. Officer Joseph Mensah shot Anderson in June 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in Madison Park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat. Mensah was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a Milwaukee County judge recently delayed his decision on whether to circumvent prosecutors and charge him. WTMJ-TV reports that attendees at Saturday’s event say they will never give up the protest and will always honor Anderson’s life.