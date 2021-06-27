Fimple family creates “The Anthony Fund” in his memory to benefit La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sunday afternoon marked the one-year anniversary of Anthony Fimple's death.

His friends and family members gathered in his memorial garden to announce a new fund that will benefit the community in his honor.

A year ago Anthony Fimple was fatally shot while working at a downtown La Crosse bar and restaurant.

"We established the fund as a memorial, a tribute to his spirit and as a way to turn a negative into a positive," said Gus Fimple, Founder of The Anthony Fund.

He explained that although the actions of the man who fatally shot and killed his son will never make sense, creating this fund is an effort to reason with it.

"It's a way for us to wrap our heads around it," said Fimple.

The support from the community and their outpouring of love surprised him, he explained. They moved around a lot as a family because Gus was in the Navy, but for Anthony to leave such a lasting impact in a short time, Gus said is truly remarkable.

"For him to establish himself so quickly, as such a beloved person in the community, really spoke volumes and that's why we want to continue that legacy," said Fimple.

The Anthony Fund was established through the La Crosse Community Foundation. Gus explained that it will support things that Anthony was passionate about like nature conservation, helping feed and give shelter to the homeless, and taking care of the elderly.

"This fund is going to directly help the community wherever there is a need," said Fimple.

Gus handed out the first donation from The Anthony Fund on Sunday to Beer by Bike Brigade. Chuck Berendes, Beer by Bike Brigade Board Member, said it's great to see the creation of the fund. The project they are working on right now is creating affordable housing for those in need and the money they received from The Anthony Fund is going towards that.

"We are hoping to acquire a piece of property. Then from there, develop housing for those in the community in need," said Berendes. "I think the community is really open to it and once we have a piece of property we will be able to start promoting what is going on and ask for more support."

For anyone that wants to donate, they can visit the page on the Community Foundation's website. They are holding their first fundraiser for The Anthony Fund on July 10. It's at the Holmen American Legion beginning at 11 a.m. The event features live music, games, silent auctions, and a car show.

Gus Fimple said if anything comes out of this, it's just that everyone is more kind and we all work to make our community more loving.