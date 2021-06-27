Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire has engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital. The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter and was extinguished more than six hours later. Public broadcaster RTHK says firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire. There were no reports of serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.