Greek police arrest 2 trying to sell rare Roman-era statue

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say they have arrested two 56-year-old men for trying to sell a rare Roman-era statue of the Greek goddess Hecate for 40,000 euros ($48,000). Police said Sunday they also arrested a 35-year-old farmer who has allegedly admitted that he had found the statue in his farm west of Thessaloniki and gave it to the two men to sell. An undercover police officer posed as a buyer and after a month of negotiations the two men were arrested Friday.